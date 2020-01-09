Hearts of Oak In Talks With Bright Adjei – Reports

Listen to article

Struggling Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak are hoping to sign former Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei.

After a poor start to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League, the Edward Nii Odoom and his charges are eager to strengthen their squad before the first registration window of the season closes next week.

Hearts, who are on the lookout for a prolific striker, have established contacts with Adjei who is very available as a free agent.

The 25-year-old left Ghana to sign for Burgan SC last year in a free transfer but is back in the country after what turned out a short spell with the Kuwaiti side.

The former Tema Youth hitman refused to extend his stay with Aduana Stars when his contract expired after the Normalization Special competition six months ago.

Adjei was an integral member of the all-conquering Aduana Stars side which won the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.