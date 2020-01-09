Thomas Partey In Talks With Athletico Madrid Over Contract Renewal

Thomas Partey has confirmed talks has begun with Atletico Madrid over renewal of his contract.

The Ghana international has attracted a lot interest from clubs.

With less than a year left on his contract, the Spanish side have started talks with the 26-year-old.

He told AS: "My agent is trying to fix things with them. You never know each other's future. I want to enjoy football and you never know where each person can end up.

"I want to take advantage of all the minutes I have and you never know where a person or a player can end up. You can't say you can be here or there. You always have to enjoy and, wherever you are, you have to do your best."

Asked about the Premier League rumours, Partey added: "It's always a positive thing because when you listen to that it makes you feel like you're doing things right and motivates you to do better.

"I give one hundred per cent where I am, I will continue doing it because I am like that."