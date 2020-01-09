Augustine Arhinful Wants Next Black Stars Coach To Be Bold In Decision Making

Former striker of the Black Stars, Augustine Arhinful has shared the Ghana Football Association must name a coach who understands the game and will not compromise on issues.

The Kurt Okraku’s led administration are yet to name a substantive coach for the senior national team following the dissolution of the technical teams for the national teams.

There is a huge division among in the football fraternity with many calling for the appointment of a local coach with many also insisting on the appointment of an expatriate coach.

However, Arhinful, who is a legend of the game believes a coach who is tough in his decision making is what the country needs to take charge of the Black Stars.

“My ideal coach for the Black Stars should be somebody who is very tough in his decision making,” he told Asempa FM. “Somebody who will not compromise on issues. Somebody who will not sit down for an official to tell him to do what he has to do and does it.

“I will like a person who is tough and will be able to explain himself properly and that is my ideal coach.

“After the South Africa game at the Cape Coast Stadium, Kwesi Appiah said he does not believe in formation and it was used against him.

“We need an ideal person to say it in the right way and he speaks to the journalists, people know this a coach who understands the job.

“For me, this is my ideal coach,” he added.

The 49-year-old also charged the Ghana FA to hire seven competent coaches as the backroom staff for Black Stars coach.