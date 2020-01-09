ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.01.2020 League Report

GHPL: King Faisal Will Fight To Maintain Premier League Status, Says Alhaji Grusah

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
GHPL: King Faisal Will Fight To Maintain Premier League Status, Says Alhaji Grusah
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Life financier of King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah believes his side maintain their Premier League status despite the poor start.

The Kumasi based club are yet to record a win in the ongoing season after losing their first two matches.

Ahead of their away game against Aduana Stars in the match week three fixtures, the vociferous football administrator says his side will find the rhyme and maintain their Premier League status despite their difficult start.

“We are preparing a team to help us maintain our Premier League status but after two years, we will definitely challenge for the league title,” he exclusively told Asempa FM.

He also dismissed reports suggesting that he has put up the club for sale.

“The media has consistently asked if I am selling the club and I keep on saying no. Yusif Chibsah is a former King Faisal player and there is no way we will deny him if he wants to help the club but we are selling the club,” he added.

King Faisal are occupying the 16th position on the league log.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Don't Recruit 'Party Boys' As Information Officers — RTI Adv...
2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Also Begged For Power – Bantama MP Justifies Knee...
2 hours ago

body-container-line