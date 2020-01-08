Dong Bortey Is Not Part Of My Team - Great Olympics Coach Insists

Accra Great Olympics gaffer, Prince George Koffie, has shockingly revealed that he is yet to set his sight on Berard Dong Bortey at the club.

According to reports, the 39-year-old joined the club on a one year in December ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

However, the former Hearts of Oak ace is yet to feature for the club in the current campaign.

With the 'Dade' lads struggling in front of goals, many have expected to see Dong Bortey playing for Olympics but it turns out that he has not been seen by the head coach.

“When I came to the team I never met Don Bortey. I have never trained Don Bortey.

"Don Bortey is not part of my team, so you are making a mistake,” Prince Koffie told reporters after being asked why he was not using the former Hearts of Oak winger.

Olympics are bottom of the league after losing both games in the Premier League this season.

Bechem United will host Olympics at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday in the matchday three fixtures.