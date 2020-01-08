GFA Congratulates New Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sent a congratulatory message to His Lordship Kwasi Anin Yeboah following his induction into office as the new Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

Justice Anin Yeboah was sworn into office on Tuesday, January 7 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to begin his distinguished service as Chief Justice of Ghana.

Portions of a GFA statement reads: “We are profoundly proud but unsurprised by the achievements and the well-deserved elevation of Justice Anin Yeboah.

“As former Chairman the Disciplinary Committee of the Eastern Region FA, as well as both the Disciplinary and Appeals Committees of the GFA, his knowledge, dedication and humility are well known to us.”

“It was through these remarkable qualities that world soccer governing body, Fifa first appointed him as a member of its Ethics Committee, and later elected him to Chair Fifa’s Disciplinary Committee. Historic in the sense that our proud compatriot, Justice Anin Yeboah, was the first to be elected to that position following the reforms in Fifa.

“Prior to working with Fifa, Justice Anin Yeboah had also served on the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football.

“Justice Anin Yeboah has glittered whenever he has worked, and we are confident he will repose the confidence both the Executive and Legislative arm of our government have shown in him.

“The GFA wishes Chief Justice Anin Yeboah the very best as he begins this journey.”