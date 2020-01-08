Inter Allies Coach Lament Over Missed Chances Despite Win Over Bechem United

Head Coach Tonny Lokko has rued missed chances in his team’s weekend 2-1 win against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The victory was the Capelli Boys’ first win this season and according to Lokko, his team should have scored more after creating a lot of opportunities.

Inter Allies managed to win despite missing a lot of chances which the coach attributes to the attacking strategy picked for the day.

“The scoreline wasn’t the reflection of the game, though we scored (won), we’ll take the victory in good fate.”

“Actually, tactically we came in very offensive which paid off and at the end of it all victory was certain for Inter Allies.”

The Capelli Boys were a bit wasteful up front, the coach admitted that fact and assured that his technical team will work something around that.

“It’s true we did a lot of attacking drills in the training grounds because we were playing home and we needed to create a lot of chances but that’s football and what can you do, a lot good players also miss chances.”

“So we’ll go back to the drawing board and also make sure we toughen their (the players) confidence in scoring so the next time we have a game we make amends.”

Allies now lie 9th on the league table with 3 points after 2 games played.