GUSA Games: Faraday Scores 4 Goals In UG 5:0 Victory Against UPSA

Listen to article

Ridge City's Forward "Faraday" who is currently pursuing her master's degree in theatre arts at the University Of Ghana, Legon started the team's first match against University of Professional Studies (UPSA) at the on-going GUSA Games hosted by the University Of Ghana.

Known for her hunger for goals, Fumey Kafui Dorcas, popularly known as "Faraday" converted a spot kick in the 10th minute to put her side in the lead, the second goal came in the 15th minute of the match.

Registering her presence in at this year's games, "Faraday" spotted in her favorite number 10 jersey went on to score a hat trick in the first half of the match.

Scoring a total of four (4) goals to secure a comfortable 5:0 win for her side. The Ridge City Women FC striker aims at winning the trophy with her University Of Ghana female team and eyes the goal queen title at the end of the on-going GUSA GAMES.