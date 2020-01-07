ModernGhanalogo

07.01.2020 Football News

LIVESTREAM: 2019 CAF Awards

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The 2019 CAF awards ceremony is currently ongoing at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

Top-performing African footballers and officials who have excelled in the past year will be recognized and honoured with various awards at the distinguished ceremony this evening.

All eyes will be on the Male Footballer for the year which is up for grabs by Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool), Mohammed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool), and Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Manchester City)

Stream the awards ceremony below.
