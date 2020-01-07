Legon Cities FC Step Up Preparations For Dreams FC Clash With Beach Work-Out

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC has stepped up preparations for its Match Week 3 fixture against Dreams FC as they engage in a work out section at the beach.

The club has endured a difficult start to the 2019/2020 Ghanaian top-flight after failing to pick maximum points in any of their first two games despite scoring first in both matches.

One clear problem that has caused the side is the fitness of the players. Though they play exceptionally well in the first half, it has been evident that they fail to keep up the same tempo in the second half.

In a bid to work on the condition of the playing body, the technical team led by head coach Goran Barjaktarevic has taken the team through a workout section at the beach today.

Legon Cities FC hope to improve the fitness of players before they go up against in-form Dreams FC on Saturday, January 12, 2020.