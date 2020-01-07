Kelvin Andoh Among Kotoko Players Set To Go On Loan

Information reaching Modernghana Sports indicates that winger Kelvin Andoh is one of a total of 6 Kumasi Asante Kotoko players being considered for loan spells in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The former Wa All Stars, now Legon Cities FC attacker looks to have gone down the pecking order at Kotoko under new manager Maxwell Konadu.

While it is unclear what his role at the club will be with the Porcupine Warriors this season, it is understood that he will likely be sent out on loan. Reports according to Oyerepa FM has revealed that Legon Cities FC is interested in his services together with Stephen Ayiku Tetteh and will try to poach the pair before the transfer window shuts.

Additionally, Samuel Frimpong and Evans Owusu could leave the club for a loan stint at King Faisal with the struggling club said to have already written to the management of the Porcupine Warriors.

The two other players in contention to be sent out on loan include Kingsley Effah and Martin Antwi. The duo is targets of Karela United who is looking to reinforce their squad for the season.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko is ready to let go of foreign imports George Abege and Arnold Didi who have struggled to make the expected impact at the club since their arrival.