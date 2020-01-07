ModernGhanalogo

07.01.2020 Football News

Volta Regional Football Association Meets Young Referees

By Acorlor Tilda Elinam
The Volta Regional Football Association (RFA) on Monday January 6 met some young referees in the region at the RFA secretariat in Ho.

The meeting was aimed at co-opting referees into efforts to develop football in the region.

The meeting was expected to close the gap between the Regional Football Association (RFA) and the regional Referees Association of Ghana (RAG).

Among issues discussed was a roadmap towards developing football in the Volta region.

In attendance were seven young referees from seven RAG operational districts in the region.

The promising referees voiced out their challenges and plights during the interactions.

The chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association, Daniel Agbogah who has a keen interest in reorganizing the footballing structure in the region urged the young referees to keep their hopes alive.

He stressed that, “it will enable the RFA to develop a strategic plan for young referees in the Volta Region”.

Mr. Agbogah observed that refereeing was inseparable from developing football anywhere.

A similar meeting will be held on Friday 10th January 2020 with the Volta regional leadership of RAG.
