REVEALED: This Is Why Hearts of Oak Parted Ways With Kim Grant

After matchday one of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season, Hearts of Oak sacked their head coach, Kim Grant after losing to Berekum Chelsea by a lone at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The decision by the management of the club came as a surprise to football loving fans.

However, a source close to the club speaking to Graphic Sports in an interview has revealed why the club sacked the former Ghana international.

“Kim Grant told us he has a License B and that he has sat and passed the examination for the License A, and based on that, he was giving the job thinking that within a short period he would get the certificate.

“Then a whole year past, no certificate has come and later he told us that there was something he still has to do and he has done that now and within 30 days the certificate will come.”

Prior to Kim Grant’s appointment in November 2018 by the former Managing Director of Hearts, Mark Noonan, Grant reportedly assured the club that he had completed the UEFA License A course awaiting the award of his certificate. This assurance, according to the Hearts officials, compelled the club’s management to hand over the job to the coach.

“Based on that, the FA also gave him the benefit of the doubt. Now the certificate hasn’t come and a couple of days ago the FA wrote to us that if by the end of this month the certificate A doesn’t come then Hearts shall be sanctioned.

“It would be stupid on our [Hearts management] part to sit down unconcerned so we had to take a decision than to wait for the whole club to be sanctioned”, the source intimated.

According to the source, the coach who was paid $10,000 each month had also not displayed any depth of knowledge in the job and even if he was able to secure the certificate now there was no way the 47-year-old coach will be re-engaged by the club.