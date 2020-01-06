I Want To Win The Ghana Premier League With Medeama SC - Prince Opoku

Medeama SC striker Prince Opoku Agyemang has revealed that it is his desire to help the club lift the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

The forward joined the Tarkwa-based club recently on a three-year deal from Division One League side New Edubiase.

He has had an explosive start to the season where he has netted 3 goals after two matches. He was on target when Medeama SC defeated Ebusua Dwarfs on Match Week 1 before subsequently bagging a brace against Hearts of Oak over the weekend.

In a post-match interview after the win against the Phobians, striker Prince Opoku Agyemang says he wants to win the league title with the Yellow and Mauves.

According to him, he was left gutted when the Black Stars B team failed to win the WAFU tournament which was hosted in Senegal last year.

The prolific forward observed, “I have a strong lust for trophies. When we went to Senegal with the local Black Stars and failed to win the trophy, it really, really hurt me a lot for I had wanted to win an international trophy”.

He continued, “Winning other trophies on the local scene, say the Ghana Premier League and others are going to be great achievement and l want to win them with Medeama”.

Prince Opoku Agyemang will be in action for Medeama SC next weekend when they take on Liberty Professionals at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.