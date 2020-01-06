Striker Prince Opoku Wants To Score In Every Match For Medeama SC

Medeama SC striker, Prince Opoku Agyemang has revealed that it is his personal aim to score in every match for his team in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season to help them win games.

The forward joined the Tarkwa-based club on a three year deal from lower division side New Edubiase after impressing during the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

In the first two matches of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League, Prince Opoku Agyemang has found the back of the net 3 times. First, he scored against Ebusua Dwarfs on Match Week 1 before bagging a brace against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

In an interview with DS Sports after the Hearts of Oak match, the forward says he is challenging Medeama SC that he will score in every match to inspire them to victory.

“I'll challenge them [Medeama] since they already know me and talking about my capabilities. At least we've faced-off against each other with the local Black Stars and so they really know me very well”, Prince Opoku said.

He added, “I am throwing a challenge to them that in every match, l have to score because that has been my hallmark; putting the ball at the back of my opponent's nets for Medeama to emerge victorious”.

Agyemang will be hungry to get on the scoresheet next weekend when Medeama SC takes on Liberty Professionals on Match Week 3.