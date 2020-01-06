We Need To Improve Our Fitness - Legon Cities FC Coach

Head coach for Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has stressed that his team will need to improve the fitness of all players in subsequent matches to ensure they do well in the Ghana Premier League.

The rebranded Wa All Stars club started the top-flight league with a 2-2 draw against Liberty Professionals at the Dansoman Carl Reindolf Park.

Last Friday, they were in action on Match Week 2 against Asante Kotoko in an encounter that they lost 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the two matches, Legon Cities FC looked sharp and alive in the first half but failed to replicate the same form in the second half which eventually denied them a win.

In a post-match press conference after the Kotoko match, Coach Goran Barjaktarevic noted that his players played well but will need to improve on their fitness.

“My players they tried to do their best. I could see that that was somebody hidden from the game… I am totally positive about this. Like I said, some things you cannot improve in just a few days. And this is exactly what we need”, the gaffer said.

He added, “We have to improve our fitness. That is definitely clear to every player of us. They [the players] criticized our performance in the dressing room. They are not satisfied with this. Like I said we just we have work and improve on this. Because I am sure they can play much better”.