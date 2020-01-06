ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.01.2020 Football News

King Faisal Set To Name Slaviša Božičić As New Head Coach

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
King Faisal Set To Name Slaviša Božičić As New Head Coach
Listen to article

Ghana Premier League side. King Faisal are set to confirm the appointment of Serbian coach Slaviša Božičić as head coach after losing their first two matches in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

According to reports, the management of the club have asked their head coach Anthony Commey to step aside after failing to pick a point in their two games in the 2019/20 season.

The club's decision comes after their shock 1-0 home loss to Ashanti Gold SC in their week two clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Božičić is expected to be unveiled to the club's supporters in the coming hours.

He will be in the dugout when the Insha Allah boys travel to Dormaa in the match-day three to lock horns with Aduana Stars.

The former Red Star Belgrade U19 trainer arrived in the country over the weekend.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Ghana Card To Replace Voters' ID Card Soon – Bawumia
20 minutes ago

We’re Building More Classrooms, Hostels To End Double-Track ...
28 minutes ago

body-container-line