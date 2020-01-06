Emmanuel Agyemang Badu Expresses Gratitude To Well Wishers After Illness Comeback

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu has expressed gratitude to all well-wishers after making his return to action following a heart infection in August.

The Hellas Verona player had not been in action since joining the club in the summer after he was rushed to the hospital on August 14, 2019, for suffering pulmonary microembolism- blood clots.

But the combative midfielder returned to competitive action after making his cameo on his Gialloblu debut in their 2-0 win at Spal.

"Thank You All, I am grateful. God Bless You," he posted on Twitter.

The former Asante Kotoko ace was introduced in the 80th minute when he replaced Mattia Zaccagni.

Before the start of the season, the Ghana international was diagnosed with pulmonary microembolism- blood clots in his lungs.

Badu had joined Hellas Verona, with and obligation to buy, from Italian rivals Udinese during the summer.

But the health scare sidelined him for six months where he received treatment to correct the problem.

Badu spent time off the pitch with his late pre-season.