06.01.2020 Football News

Ex-Asante Kotoko Striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu Weds Girlfriend [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Trelleborgs FF forward, Abdul Fatawu Safiu on Sunday, January 5, 2020, tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony with his long-term girlfriend, Adila Jafaru.

The former Asante Kotoko livewire tied the knot at the Encom Hotel in Techiman.

16202085431-8cs1wjivup-img-20200105-wa0066

Fatawu joined the list of footballers who traded their single-hood for marriage at a convivial ceremony that brought Techiman to a standstill.

16202085432-0f72ylkxws-img-20200105-wa0062

In attendance were celebrities and members of the football fraternity.
