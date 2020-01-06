Ex-Asante Kotoko Striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu Weds Girlfriend [PHOTOS] By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Trelleborgs FF forward, Abdul Fatawu Safiu on Sunday, January 5, 2020, tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony with his long-term girlfriend, Adila Jafaru.The former Asante Kotoko livewire tied the knot at the Encom Hotel in Techiman.Fatawu joined the list of footballers who traded their single-hood for marriage at a convivial ceremony that brought Techiman to a standstill.In attendance were celebrities and members of the football fraternity. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
