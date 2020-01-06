All Set For CAF Awards In Pickalbatros Egypt

Listen to article

CAF is set to announce the African footballer of the year award to be hosted in Pickalbatros Egypt.

This is the 27th edition of the CAF Football Awards set to be on the 7th of January 2020, at Albatros Citadel Resort in Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Red Sea Egypt.

The CAF Awards provide African football with the opportunity to honor its most talented and inspiring male and female players from across the continent. It features several award categories for men and women’s football including African Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Goal of the Year, Africa Finest XI, Federation of the Year and several new award categories which will recognize exceptional contributions to African football and inspiring individuals.

CAF President Mr. Ahmad Ahmad in his message to pressmen state that: “We are very much looking forward to seeing the CAF Awards take place here in the Albatross Citadel resort in Hurghada. I’m certain that our guests will talk as much about the location, on the shores of the Red Sea, as they will the awards.

This year we will introduce some new awards to recognize and celebrate some exceptional contributions to African football and inspiring individuals which we at CAF are very excited about.” he revealed.