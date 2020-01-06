Kwesi Appiah Extends Appreciation To Ghanaians In Parting Statement

A former coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah, has said it was an honour to be given the opportunity to coach the senior national team in a statement.

According to him, his association with the Black Stars, first as a player and subsequently as a coach, has been the source of immense pride for him.

“Through the years I was in charge, I worked with my backroom staff to lay the strong foundation required for others to build on, towards a better future and success for the team.

“I thank the President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve the nation. I also express my appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the Ghana Football Association for their support,” he said.

Kwesi Appiah’s contract as coach of the Black Stars expired on December 31, 2019.

But before a debate about whether the 54-year-old’s contract will be renewed or not, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) terminated the contract of the technical staff of all the national teams.

Read Kwesi Appiah’s full statement below.