Match Report: Aduana Stars Defeat Great Olympics 1-0 After Close Contest

Aduana Stars has defeated Accra Great Olympics 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in a Match Week 2 fixture of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The Ghanaian top-flight competition is gradually taking shape and entered week 2 this weekend.

On the matchday, reinstated Great Olympics hosted Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium which is serving as their adopted venue for this season.

An evenly matched first half ended goalless with the attackers of the two teams failing to capitalize on the few chances that fell their way.

In the second half, Olympics took control of the match and looked like the side that will eventually go on to win the match. After failing to get on the scoresheet, they allowed Aduana Stars to craw back into the match.

Midway through the half, managers at both ends affected changes to try and get the equalizer that will hand them all 3 points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Late in the match, Nathan Kwesi Richard found the back of the net with a smart finish to ensure Aduana Stars cracked down the resilient Great Olympics side. That 92nd-minute goal has handed the 'Ogya' team their second win of the season as they remain favorites to challenge for the League title.

Olympics, on the other hand, is still without a win after two matches into the season and will need to do better in their next outing.