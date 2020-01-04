Ghana Premier League Match Week 2 Matches To Be Aired On TV – Kurt Okraku

Match Week 3 games of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season will be telecasted by some television stations, president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku has disclosed.

Prior to the commencement of the top-flight league, media organizations had tendered in bids to the country’s football governing body to seek rights to provide coverage.

However, due to the thorough assessment being done by the GFA, they have reportedly not selected a broadcast partner for the league yet. This has forced the first two rounds of games of the Ghana Premier League to be played without television coverage.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Joy Sports on Saturday afternoon, Kurt Okraku has noted that by the third week of the league, matches will be broadcasted by some TV stations.

''The Football Association is very much committed to giving access to everyone in the nation and beyond to consume our league.

“The last two weeks have been challenging, doing due diligence on companies that have made the bids. By the third week, matches will be broadcasted by some TV stations”, the GFA boss said.

He added, “We are not only looking at the Ghana Premier League, but we are also looking at giving the needed visibility to the Women’s football and Division one football”.