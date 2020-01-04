ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.01.2020 Football News

Kwesi Appiah's Lack Of Leadership Prowess Cost Him His Exit - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kwesi Appiah's Lack Of Leadership Prowess Cost Him His Exit - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has shared Kwesi Appiah's lack of leadership prowess and lack of charisma cost him his exit as the Black Stars head coach.

The Ghana Football Association have dissolved all the technical teams for the national teams in a press statement released on Thursday.

Many have questioned Kurt Okraku's decision to sack all the technical teams of the national teams.

However, the Hearts of Oak board member believes the 54-year-old's lack of leadership qualities and charisma led to his sack as the Black Stars head trainer.

"Kwesi Appiah's lack of leadership prowess was a problem and that has cost his exit," he told Joy FM.

"He lacks charisma on the touchline and he has consistently failed to exercise his powers as Black Stars coach on issues.

"I am only hoping the FA appoints a coach who has the charisma and the leader who can be on top of issues," he added.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

I Won't Campaign For NPP For Free Again Because I Got Nothin...
2 hours ago

[Watch] Mahama Will Win 2020 Elections – Nigerian Prophet Cl...
2 hours ago

body-container-line