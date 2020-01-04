Hearts of Oak Have Not Held Talks With Any Tunisian Coach, Says Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a board member of Accra Hearts of Oak has denied his outfit holding talks with Tunisian trainer, Tarek Jani as a replacement for Kim Grant.

The Ghana Premier League side parted ways with their head coach after losing to Berekum Chelsea on match day one at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reports have emerged that the former Ghana Premier League champions are in talks with the former San Pedro gaffer to take over the club.

However, according to Dr Tamakloe, they have asked assistant coach, Edward Nii Odoom takes charge of the club.

“We are not engaging the services of any coach,” he said.

“We have asked assistant coach, Edward Nii Odoom take charge of the club and stabilize it. We are hoping to return to winning ways against Medeama SC but the board do what will be in the best interest of the club,” he added.