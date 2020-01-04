ModernGhanalogo

04.01.2020 Sports News

Rashid Sumaila Donate Jerseys, Balls To Antem Basic School

By Sylvester Ntim
Former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila has made a donation to Antem Basic School in Cape Coast of the Central Region.

The donation was done on behalf of his brother.

Sumaila who is an old student presented the items to his alma mater ahead of their anniversary.

The Al Qadsia towering guardsman donated jerseys and balls to support sporting activities in the school.

Sumaila therefore advised the pupils to be disciplined, respectful, work hard and obey their teachers and parents as well.

He charged them to take their education serious so they can achieve great things in life.

He then promised to do more for the school in subsequent years.

