03.01.2020 Football News

Jordan Ayew's Classy Strike Against West Ham Nominated For Premier League Goal Of The Month

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Jordan Ayew's sensational goal against West Ham United on Boxing Day has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for December.

Netting in the 90th minute to secure Crystal Palace three points against the Hammers in dramatic fashion, the Ghana forward adeptly danced his way into the opposition box before deftly chipping Roberto in goal.

The winner will be announced at 13:00 GMT on Friday, 10th January.
