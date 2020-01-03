Legon Cities FC v Kotoko: Maxwell Konadu Names Strong Starting Lineup

As the curtains to the kick-off of the titanic meeting between Legon Cities FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko gradually roll down, Coach Maxwell Konadu has named a strong starting lineup for the encounter.

The head coach for the Porcupine Warriors has set his sight on bagging all 3 points in the away fixture and has named a formidable side that can get the job done on a good day.

Felix Annan gets to keep his place between the sticks and will be protected by a back four made up of Christopher Nettey, Ibrahim Imoro, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, and Empem Dacosta.

As expected Justice Blay will be the man calling the shots in midfielder as Emmanuel Gyamfi and Augustine Okrah operates from the flanks to create chances for Sogne Yacouba who is spearheading Maxwell Konadu’s attack.

The cracking fixture between Legon Cities FC and Asante Kotoko will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium at 18:00GMT later this evening.

Kotoko starting eleven against Legon Cities FC tonight.

F. Annan (GK)(C), C. Nettey, I. Imoro, E. Dacosta, A. Badu, J. Blay, C. Ameyaw, M. Salifu, E. Gyamfi, A. Okrah, S. Yacouba