International Relations Committee Of GFA Holds First Meeting

The International Relations Committee formed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has held its maiden meeting today at the Secretariat of the association in Accra.

The President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, who is the chairman of the Committee was present at the meeting as well as the vice-chairman of the committee Fred Acheampong.

The likes of Emmanuel Adansi, Stephen Appiah, Samuel Osei Kuffour, and Marwan A. F Osei Tutu who are all members of the International Relations Committee were present.

According to the GFA, the responsibilities of the International Relations Committee is as follows;

“The committee is responsible for ensuring that the GFA obtains a database of all persons of Ghanaian descent excelling in all aspects of football (players, coaches, match officials, administrators, medical officers, etc) outside Ghana.

“The International Relations Committee will also make the right contacts and engagements with the persons to enable Ghana benefit from their skills and talents.

“Seeking the welfare of the GFA in international fora.

“Scouting for suitable and qualified Ghanaians and to advise the FA on how to prepare them for service on international football Organisation (CAF, WAFU, FIFA, etc)

“And to advise the GFA on its commitment to international bodies to which the GFA is affiliated”.