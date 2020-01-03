VIDEO: Hearts Of Oak Step Up Training Ahead Of Medeama Meeting

Listen to article

Ghanaian giant Accra Hearts of Oak has stepped up training as they continue preparations for their crunch meeting with Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians after losing their first match of the season against Berekum Chelsea last Sunday is turning attention to its next match on Match Week 2 of the 2019/2020 top-flight league.

Billed for a tough encounter with Medeama SC, Hearts of Oak has intensified their training to ensure they adequately prepare for the challenge that lies ahead.

At the Pobiman Park on Thursday afternoon, interim head coach Edward Nii Odoom who has taken over from Kim Grant led the team to train as he took them through various drills.

The team will wrap up training in Accra today before traveling to Tarkwa tomorrow for one final session before going into the match on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The match will be played at the Tarkwa Akoon Community Park and will kick-off at 15:00GMT.

