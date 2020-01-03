It Will Be Ridiculous To Underrate Hearts – Medeama Coach

Head coach for Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu has stressed that it will be ridiculous for his side to underrate Accra Hearts of Oak just because they lost their first match of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The top-flight giants are set to go head to head in a cracking Match Week 2 fixture of the just started league season.

Medeama SC who will be playing as the home team has been tipped as favorites to grab all 3 points after posting a convincing 3-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs when they visited Cape Coast.

For Hearts of Oak, they were stunned by Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium as they lost 1-0 on the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League.

That poor result plus the sacking of head coach Kim Grant has had many predicting doom for the Phobians as they prepare to make the trip to Dormaa.

Nonetheless, Medeama SC head coach Samuel Boadu has refused to write his opponents off. According to him, the Rainbow side remains one of the giants of Ghana and Africa football and it will be a mistake to underrate them on any day.

“We are playing against one of the finest teams in Ghana and Africa and will ridiculous to underrate them. They have some fantastic players and will be extra motivated against us," the gaffer said in a pre-match interview as quoted by Medeamasc.com

He added, “They played well against Berekum Chelsea. Forget the scoreline because that’s how football is. Sometimes you are just unlucky, and I think they were last week.

“We don’t have lesser respect simply because they lost 1-0 at home. No, it’s the other way round. We have to be very careful when they visit. They are a good football team and clearly the favorites for this game.

“Everybody will be ready. Hearts will be 100 percent ready and we have to be to battle it out”.

The match will be played at the Tarkwa Akoon Park on Sunday, January 5, 2019. Kick-off is at 15:00GMT.