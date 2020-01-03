Bright Addai Supports Legon Cities FC With Kits

Juve Stabia defender Bright Addai has donated jerseys to Legon Cities FC as they prepare to host Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

The player played for Wa All Stars which has now been rebranded as Legon Cities FC before he secured a move abroad where he signed for Parma.

As a way of giving back to his former club, Bright Addai and his Bright Addai Foundation have donated kits to the squad of Legon Cities FC.

The donation was done at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday evening after the club had wrapped up their final training session ahead of their clash with the Porcupine Warriors later tonight.

“Ahead of the Titanic encounter with Kotoko, Former Royal Bright Addae donated some kits to the lads. Thanks for your kind gesture Bright Addae Bright and Addae Foundation”, a post to express the gratitude of Legon Cities FC read on their official Twitter page.