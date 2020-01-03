GHPL: Tonny Lokko Confident Of Better Performance Against Bechem United

Head Coach Tonny Lokko is optimistic the team will bounce back from the defeat to Aduana Stars on matchday one as Inter Allies welcome Bechem United to the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the Club‘s media team, Allies Media ahead of the game, Lokko insists the team is ready to improve on the performance against Aduana Stars.

‘’We have come back home strongly. We have had series of meetings and we have understood ourselves. Now we have started to practice correct the mistakes we did against Aduana, and we are hoping that come Saturday against Bechem we will make our fans happy by taking the 3 points at home.”

On the Club’s first home game at the Accra Sports Stadium, Lokko believes the pitch will be suitable for both teams.

‘’It's a good pitch and it will be an open game for both teams and whoever plays better will carry the 3 points which I believe we will be the better side to win the day.’’

He also discussed the importance of winning Saturday's game.

‘’We lost to Aduana Stars which is a very big blow to us but we want to make our Management happy and our fans happy as well. We will do our possible best to make sure that we fight hard and get victory in that match.’’