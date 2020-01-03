GHPL: Inter Allies Plot Bechem United Downfall On Sunday - Ivan Kpeglo

Ivan Kpeglo insists the team has put the defeat against Aduana Stars on matchday one behind them and shifted focus to the next game.

The Capelli Boys will host Bechem United on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium, a game that has be dubbed a-must win as the team seeks to salvage some pride.

“We lost and it wasn't a good result. We are working on a couple of things at training and hopefully, we are going to do better at home on Saturday,” he told the Club‘s media team, Allies Media.

After the defeat and a plan to get the first win of the season, the midfielder revealed there’s been some talkings among the playing body to improve on their game on Saturday.

“We believe in ourselves, know what we can do. We have good quality and we are a young crop of players so there’s some good understanding between us even though our first game didn't go the way we wanted it but we are looking forward to correct things in our next game.”

He believes as we are playing on home soil, the approach to the previous game will be a bit different as they’d need to attack more to get goals.

“Its our home venue so definitely we are looking forward to attacking more. We are looking for to pushing forward a lot because we lost heavily and we are looking forward to make amends.”