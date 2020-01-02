OFFICIAL: GFA Names Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo As New General Secretary

Listen to article

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed legal practitioner Prosper Harrison Addo as its General Secretary.

Mr. Addo's appointment takes immediate effect.

Prior to taking up the GFA CEO appointment, Prosper was Senior Manager, Compliance at Scancom Limited (MTN Ghana), where he also previously held the position of Manager, Commercial Legal.

Addo brings extensive corporate experience and football know-how to his new role.

Mr. Addo is a lawyer with over 18 years of experience and a member of the Ghana Bar Association.

He holds a Law and Economics degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Mr. Addo also holds an MBA from the Salford Business School, University of Salford in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Lawyer Addo has held various positions in football administration, including being the Disciplinary Committee Chairman for the Greater Accra Region Football Association, GFA Disciplinary Committee Chairman, member, FA Cup Committee and a member of the GFA Legal Committee for many years.

Mr. Addo was a pioneer Student Volunteer at Radio Universe when it started operations in the late 90s.

He is a member of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and also an associate member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana.

Source: ghanafa.org