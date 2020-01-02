Prophet Nigel Gaisie Reveals How Black Stars Can End 37-Years Trophyless Jinx

Controversial man of God, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has the Black Stars must seek for the intervention of God before they can win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

On December 31, 2019, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who is the head Pastor of True Word Prophetic Ministry released over 20 prophecies and projections about 2020 which include what awaits the senior national team, the Black Stars.

According to him, the only way the Black Stars can win any trophy is by seeking the face of God in 2020.

It's been over 38 years since the senior football side won any trophy from a tournament and this has over the years been an issue of national concern to football lovers.

At the just-ended 31st December Watchnight service by Prophet Nigel Gaisie, he revealed that God had told him that at the moment, He is not happy with the Black Stars because of some evil dealings some of the players are engaged in.

Below are the prophecies of Prophet Nigel Gaisie shared on his Facebook Page.

Prophecies for 2020

The world will have a great year, greatness all around

A Ghanaian footballer will be hit by a tragedy

Blackstars should turn back unto him alone if they want to win any trophy

Let's pray for our 1st lady

Former Fire service boss will fall, but with prayer will avert

Guns and ammunition being smuggled to Ghana, one must be watchful

Let's pray for Togo(current president will manipulate the system)

A former wife of the former president (1979-2000) there's a cloud of darkness around her

President of Congo won't complete his term

Let's pray for our formal speaker of parliament

Our security must be alert, there's an agenda of terrorism in Ghana

There's a name by Acheampong, God will use him mightly in the NPP government

2020 election

Central, western and Asamankese will fall massively for NDC

Let's be spiritual and vigilant towards the 2020 election

The IGP, EC should not suppress the will of the people

The former cocoa boss, let's pray for him..saw him being jailed

The NDC must think and plan now not the future

The Lord says he has rejected this government

The nation's will bring back Kwame Dramani of the NDC with 52.1%

Every prophecy has an investment to be made in

We should pray for one actor who has C and A in his name

Saw him been shot, May the above initial work on it

Barren women shall conceive

The Lord will bless Ghana this year

May the Lord bless his word

On this note, we wish you a prosperous New year

