We Have Worked On Our Mistakes From The Berekum Chelsea Match – Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has noted that his team has worked on their mistakes from the opening match of the Ghana Premier League season against Berekum Chelsea.

The Porcupine Warriors began their campaign in the 2019/2020 top-flight campaign by hosting the Berekum-based club at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday.

In a match that they were tipped to comfortably cruise to a big win, they squandered a lot of chances and only won by a goal to nil courtesy a first-half header from midfielder Justice Blay.

Speaking in a pre-match interview ahead of Kotoko’s clash with Legon Cities FC on Match Week 2 of the Ghana Premier League, Maxwell Konadu says his side has worked on their mistakes as he remains committed to improving the team.

“The chances we create them but converting them has become the problem. We have worked on it hoping that going into Friday’s game against Legon Cities FC we will convert our chances”, the experienced tactician said.

He further observed, “So far we have stepped up preparations and we know our team will only get better. We are doing everything possible for us to play well and win a lot of games.

“We also have to be careful with our defensive setup. We have done a lot this week. Counting from the mistakes we made we have worked on them and we want to improve upon it”.

The big match between Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities FC will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, January 3, 2020, and will kick-off at 18:00GMT.