La Liga Name KP Boateng's Stunning Strike Against Villarreal Among Goals Of The Decade [VIDEO]

La Liga have selected Kevin-Prince Boateng’s audacious strike Villarreal in 2016 among the top 10 goals of the decade in the Spanish La Liga.

Boateng applied an acrobatic finish to a fabulous flicking pass from Tana inside the box to open the scoring in the game.

The goal is being rated among the best in the League. Barcelona and reigning Balon D'or winner Lionel Messi also made the list.

Former Malaga midfielder Julio Baptista, Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, Deigo Costa of Atletico Madrid, Saul Berjon, Neymar Jnr, Gabrial Pires, Pablo Fornals and Luis Suarez all had their goals selected as one of the 10 best goals in the decade.

