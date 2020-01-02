Kotoko To Train Under Floodlight Today Ahead Of Legon Cities FC Clash

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will wrap up training later tonight ahead of their crunch meeting with Legon Cities FC on Match Week 2 of the Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors trained at their Adako Jachie training grounds from Monday to Wednesday before moving to the capital city on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of Tamale City in a friendly game.

Now in Accra, the Reds will have one final training session today to complete their preparations for the game against Legon Cities FC.

The training will be held under floodlights at 18:00GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium which has been adopted by Legon Cities FC as their home venue for the interim.

The highly-anticipated meeting between the two sides will come off tomorrow night and promises lots of entertainment.

Fans of Porcupine Warriors can download the Kotoko Express App to have the chance of streaming the team’s training tonight.