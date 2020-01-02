ModernGhanalogo

02.01.2020 Football News

Kevin Prince Boateng Praises Arsenal Defender Sead Kolasinac After Manchester United Win

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has hailed Arsenal defender, Sead Kolasinac after an excellent 2-0 win over Manchester United at The Emirates on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis secured first win for Mikel Arteta.

After the hard-fought win, the Fiorentina striker heaped praise on the Gunners star, via Instagram.

Both goals came in the first half as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal looked rejuvenated.

Arsenal Defender Sead Kolasinac
Kolasinac is currently first-choice on the left side of defence after Kieran Tierney underwent surgery on his shoulder, following the dislocation he suffered in the 3-1 win over West Ham United. The £100k-a-week star (Spotrac) posted on Instagram.

Former Tottenham player pushed aside north London rivalries to heap praise on Kolasinac on Instagram, replying to the defender’s Instagram post by describing his former Schalke teammate as the “man of the match”.

