GHPL: Legon Cities Not Scared Of Asante Kotoko - Jeffrey Degorl

Captain of Legon Cities FC, Jeffrey Degorl has cautioned Asante Kotoko ahead of their matchday two clash of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

The Royals will host the Porcupine Warriors at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first Friday night game of the season.

“Asante Kotoko have a big name but I don’t think we will consider that,” said Degorl.

“We’ll match them boot- for-boot to deliver on the day [Friday],” he vowed.

Legon Cities FC, formerly Wa All Stars, surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Liberty Professionals in their season opener last Sunday.

Their first home game is scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT on Friday, January 3, 2020.