ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.01.2020 Football News

GHPL: Coach Maxwell Konadu Names 20-Man Squad For Legon Cities FC Encounter

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
GHPL: Coach Maxwell Konadu Names 20-Man Squad For Legon Cities FC Encounter
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has named a 20-man squad for their game of the season against Legon Cities FC on Friday.

The Porcupine Warriors arrived in the capital with twenty players on Wednesday night with two goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders and three attackers.

Youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe was left out from the squad that made the trip to Accra.

Martin Antwi has returned to the squad for their clash with Legon Cities FC after missing their league opener against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Full Squad;
Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Kwame Baah
Defenders: Christopher Nettey, Wahab Adams, Augustine Sefah, Imoro Ibrahim, Patrick Yeboah, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Empem Dacosta

Midfielders: Justice Blay, Martin Antwi, Mudasiru Salifu, Collins Ameyaw, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Samuel Frimpong, Kelvin Andoh

Strikers: Naby Keita, Songné Yacouba, Richard Arthur
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Declares 2020 An Important Year In Ghana's Democr...
3 hours ago

[Video] Pope Francis Apologises For Hitting Female Worshippe...
3 hours ago

body-container-line