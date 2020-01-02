Shatta Wale To Perform At Kotoko & Legon Cities Clash On Friday

Listen to article

The Ghana Premier League has undergone a new facelift just to entice more supporters to the various league centres to revive Ghana football.

In that respect, Ghana’s Dancehall King Shatta Wale will be performing at the Accra Sports Stadium before the league game before Kumasi Asante Kotoko & Legon FC kicks off this Friday.

Shatta Wale told his fans about this new development on social media thus:

”It’s OFFICIAL…Shatta is game on Friday. Doesnt get any better than that. Come lets have some fun on and off the pitch…. #TheRoyals #WeDeliver #legoncitiesfc #Ghanapremierleague #Kotokomustfall #TamingthePorcupine”

---Ghbase.com