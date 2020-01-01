VIDEO: Kotoko Arrive In Accra Ahead Of Crucial Tie Against Legon Cities FC

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has arrived in Accra this evening ahead of their crucial Ghana Premier League Match Week 2 fixture against Legon Cities FC this weekend.

The record league champions recorded a vital 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea last Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on the opening weekend of the 2019/2020 top-flight campaign.

They are now set to play away from home for the first time in the season as they look for a second successive win to boost their chances of clinching the title at the end of the season.

Set to lock horns with Legon Cities FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, January 3, 2020, the Reds have arrived in the capital city this evening.

They are expected to have a rest tonight but will be training tomorrow to wrap up preparations for the encounter with the Royals on Friday night.

The match will kick-off at 18:00gmt.

