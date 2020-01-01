Shakul Samed Named SWAG Amateur Boxer Of The Year 2019

Shakul Samed of the Wisdom Boxing Gym who won a bronze medal after losing 1-4 to Pita Kabeji Peter of Congo in the men's light heavyweight 81 kg category at the 2019 African Games in Morocco has been named SWAG Amateur Boxer of the Year 2019.

Shakul was Ghana's only medalist in the boxing competitions.

Meanwhile, members of the Wisdom Boxing Club including the head coach, Ofori Asare have sent congratulations messages to Shakul Samed.

Shakul Samed who is a junior brother of Bastie Samir says he wants to represent Ghana at the 2020 Olympic Games before turning professional.