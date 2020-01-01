ModernGhanalogo

01.01.2020 Football News

Legon Cities vs Kotoko: Shatta Wale To Perform At Accra Sports Stadium On Matchday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghanaian dancehall King, Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah will be performing at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, January 3, 2020, when Legon Cities FC host Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

Nicknamed the Royals, the club will go up against the Porcupine Warriors in a crucial Match Week 2 fixture of the 2019/2020 top-flight campaign to battle for 3 important points.

Formerly called Wa All Stars, Legon Cities FC has seen tremendous rebranding in the past week and continues to set the pace for other clubs with new initiates.

Ahead of their meeting with Kotoko, they posted on their Twitter handle earlier on Wednesday afternoon asking fans to decide on which Ghanaian artiste they will like to see perform on the Matchday.

Hours later, they have had a meeting with Shatta Wale and has reportedly reached an agreement for the energetic entertainer to thrill fans at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

With kick-off time set at 18:00GMT, it is likely the ‘My Level’ hitmaker will pick up the microphone before the match starts.

