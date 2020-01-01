Legon Cities FC vs Asante Kotoko: Tickets Prices Announced

Listen to article

Tickets prices for the Ghana Premier League Match Week 2 fixture between Legon Cities FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been announced.

It will be a battle between the rebranded Wa All Stars side and the record league champions this weekend when the two sides honor a date at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Legon Cities FC after drawing their first match of the season is determined to grab all 3 points and is hoping their adopted Stadium will present some luck. For the Porcupine Warriors, they pride themselves with the match venue as their second home and will have no fears visiting this weekend.

Ahead of the crunch meeting, the tickets prices have been announced to keep supporters who will be trooping to the stadium informed.

Tickets for the Popular Stand will be sold for GH¢10 with the tickets for the center Line going for GH¢15.

The Lower/Upper VIP tickets and the VIP section will be sold for GH¢25 and GH¢30 respectively.

The highly-anticipated clash will kick-off at 18:00GMT on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium.