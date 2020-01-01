Kotoko Hammer Tamale City 6-0 In Friendly

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has hammered Tamale City FC 6-0 on New Year’s Day as they intensify preparations ahead of their encounter with Legon Cities FC in The Ghana Premier League this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors will play as guests to the Royals on Match Week 2 of the Ghanaian top-flight League in hopes of recording another win to ensure they maintain their good start to the season.

In a friendly match played against Tamale City FC at the Adako Jachie training grounds earlier today, the Reds showed no mercy as they demolished the lower division side.

Forward Richard Arthur bagged a hat-trick while Martin Antwi, Kelvin Andoh, and Kingsley Osei combined for the other 3 goals. Midfielder Douglas Owusu and teenage sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe were amongst the assist providers for Kotoko’s big win.

Coach Maxwell Konadu and his charges will take confidence from the friendly success into their crucial encounter against Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League which has been scheduled to be played on Friday, January 3, 2020.

The match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium and will kick-off at 18:00gmt.