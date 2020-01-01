ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.01.2020 Football News

Tunisia's Jani Tarek Expresses Huge Interest In Hearts of Oak Coaching Job

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Tunisia's Jani Tarek Expresses Huge Interest In Hearts of Oak Coaching Job
Listen to article

Former coach of San Pedro Jani Tarek has expressed a huge interest in coaching heart of Oak amid ongoing negotiations.

According to the Tunisian gaffer, he is in talks with the Phobians, who parted ways with Coach Kim Grant on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old has is among the men being considered to steer the affairs of former African champions who have gone ten years without any silverware.

Sources close to Hearts of Oak say an agreement has already been reached between the two parties.

Tarek, who recently resigned as coach of Ivorian side San Pedro, says he is ready to join Hearts to help rebuild the Accra-based club.

"I am in communication with Ghanaian side Hearts of Oak to take over the technical leadership of the team," the Tunisian technical brain said on Wednesday.

"Negotiations are still going on, of course, I would be happy to work with one of the oldest African clubs," he added.

The France-trained tactician who has all the necessary qualifications says discussions between the top hierarchy of Accra Hearts of Oak are far advanced.

The Tunisian tactician led Ivorian side San Pedro to eliminate Kumasi Asante in the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Ghanaians Usher In 2020 With Church Services
2 hours ago

Red And Blue Are Colours For 2020 — Sam Korankye Ankrah
2 hours ago

body-container-line