GPL: Legon Cities-Kotoko League Match To Kick Off 6PM On Friday

The Ghana Football Association has rescheduled the matchday to fixture between Legon Cities and Kotoko to kick off at 6pm on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game was initially fixed for 3pm.

After interacting with fans and football lovers on social media, Legon Cities decided to move the game further to accommodate more spectators.

Legon Cities secured a point away in the opening game of the season after drawing 2-2 with Liberty Professionals.

Kotoko, on the other hand, managed to beat Techiman Eleven Wonders 1-0 at home.

The match is one of two fixtures dubbed to be the pick of the week.